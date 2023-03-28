Fire at migration office in Ciudad Juarez kills dozens of migrants

The content originally appeared on: CNN

At least 37 people died after a fire at a migration center in Mexico’s northern border city of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state said in a statement early Tuesday.

The authorities said the fire at the office of National Migration Institute (INM) occurred after they picked up about 71 migrants from the streets of the city.

The cause of the fire or the victims’ nationalities have not been released by the authorities.

CNN has reached out to Mexico’s migration authorities for statement.