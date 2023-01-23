Firearm, six magazines found during raid in St James Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

One firearm and several assorted rounds of ammunition were seized during a targeted raid in the Johnson Common area of Bickersteth, Cambridge in St James on Sunday, January 22. One man was taken into custody.

Reports from the Cambridge Police are that between 5:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m., a team of officers went to premises and conducted a search. A Toyota Axio motor car was searched and the following items were found:

One Glock pistol, Twenty-four 9mm rounds, Twelve .40mm rounds, six magazines, one inside holster, one rubber mask, and four bank cardsInvestigations continue.

NewsAmericasNow.com