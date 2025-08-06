SOS Journalistes dénonce une persécution politique contre le journaliste Guerrier Henri  La DIE modernise ses services pour faciliter l’accès aux passeports  29 juillet 1958 : tentative de coup d’État contre François Duvalier  Pétion-Ville, Cap-Haïtien et Québec accueilleront le premier Salon international du livre et des arts contemporains  Les migrants ne parlant pas anglais doivent désormais amener leur propre interprète aux rendez-vous de l’USCIS  Le ministre des Affaires étrangères et le chef du BINUH discutent sécurité, élections et transition politique 
World News

Five soldiers shot at US Army’s Fort Stewart in Georgia, base reports 

06 August 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Five soldiers have been shot at the Army’s Fort Stewart in Georgia, the base said in a social media post.

Parts of Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia on Wednesday were locked down after an active shooter was reported on the sprawling Army post, a spokesperson said.

A post on Fort Stewart’s Facebook page told all personnel in the locked-down area to “stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors.”

Located about 40 miles (64km) southwest of Savannah, Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River. It’s home to thousands of soldiers assigned to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division and family members.

“Due to the lockdown status, all gates on Fort Stewart are currently closed,” the fort said on social media.

The shooter was in the area of the 2nd Armoured Brigade Combat Team, the fort said online.

The fort’s three elementary schools are also on lockdown, Community Superintendent Brian Perry told WTOC-TV. The schools have nearly 1,400 students, according to the Department of Defense.

Three schools just outside the base are taking steps similar to a lockdown “out of an abundance of caution,” the Liberty County School System said online.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is in contact with responding law enforcement, he said in a statement. US Rep. Buddy Carter, whose district includes Fort Stewart, said in an online post that he’s monitoring the shooting.

More to come…

 

Support us

Related News

13 July 2025

Children collecting water among 59 Palestinians killed by Israel in Gaza 

12 July 2025

North Korea’s Kim voices ‘unconditional’ support for Russia in Ukraine 

25 July 2025

Palestinian journalist Adam Abu Harbid killed in Israeli strike 

30 July 2025

Thailand-Cambodia truce mostly holds after shaky start in wake of fighting 