Flavor Flav Arrested In Nevada At Age 62, What Did He Do?

Flavor Flav was arrested and placed in jail for a domestic battery charge in Nevada on October 5. According to police, the incident stemmed from him allegedly attacking a woman and damaging her phone during the incident.

According to TMZ, which first reported the incident, the Public Enemy rapper was picked up by Henderson Police Department officers after a domestic disturbance complaint was filed.

The complainant reportedly claimed that the Public Enemy rapper, whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr., allegedly poked the woman’s nose, grabbed her, threw her down and took away her phone, and also threw it away.

Flavor Flav was booked into the Henderson Detention Center by police but later released on his own recognizance.

Meanwhile, his Attorney told journalists the rapper would be going to court to defend himself.

“In alleged domestic violence cases, there are often two sides to the story, and we will explain our side in the courtroom and not in the media,” Flavor Flav’s attorney David Chesnoff said.

The rapper’s manager also noted that he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Flavor Flav himself tweeted Tuesday celebrating his sobriety.

“1 year up,,, lotz more to go,,, next year I pray my whole family will be walkin the same path I am,,, #sobriety #alcoholfree #1yearsober #dontbelievethehype,” he wrote alongside two photos that show him pre- and post-sobriety.

He otherwise did not say anything about his pending criminal charges or the arrest.

Flavor Flav history of alcohol and substance abuse

Flavor Flav’s history with alcohol in the past had seen him arrested in 2015 for misdemeanor driving under the influence. He pleaded no contest and was fined $685, and ordered to attend a victim impact panel and drunk driving school.

Who is Flavor Flav

Flavor Flav, currently 62 years old, is one of the most well-known names in 1980s hip hop. He co-founded the rap group Public Enemy in 1985 with Chuck D. He acted as the group’s hype man for years before disappearing from the public eye. Flav grew up in Freeport, New York, where he started gravitating towards music at an early age.

After hanging up the mic, Flavor went on to enjoy some television success with a few shows on VH1 like Flavor of Love, Strange Love, and The Surreal Life.