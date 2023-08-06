Foota Hype Says Masicka Would Lose A Lyrical Clash With Aidonia

Dancehall commentator and disc jockey Foota Hype says that Masicka is the biggest artiste in dancehall at present, but he lacks the passion that a clash artiste needs to win any competition. The disc jockey made his statement following Masicka’s performance at Reggae Sumfest.

While on his Instagram Live, Foota Hype shared his respect and admiration for Masicka but said if he had to go up for a clash against artistes like Aidonia, he lacks the “delivery” that is key to standing ten toes down.

“Go watch how Lady Saw perform, hear the pitch in ar voice, hear the aggression in har voice, hear the delivery! a desso mi and you problem deh enuh Masicka,” he said.

Foota Hype, who has been somewhat of a purist in dancehall, said that Masicka was setting a good example for other artists as he doesn’t do the “pants unda batty thing,” and that rates that.

“You image up, yuh tun up yuh image, you presentation good but you nah deliver, you delivery mi have a problem with,” he said.

The Sound System selector mentioned artists like Lady Saw, Bounty Killer, and Sizzla Kalonji, whose stage presence and energy are consuming and infectious to those who witness it. Foota Hype does go on to say that Masicka and Teejay have the biggest songs in dancehall, along with Valiant. However, if Masicka had to deejay in a clash, he would lose.

“Not because you nuh have big song enuh, not because you a nuh lyricist u know, yuh delivery ago cause you fi lose… the Masicka fans fi bl**dclaat listen to because unu gwan like eediat,” Foota Hype said, adding that the “King” artiste’s rivalry with Aidonia was well known.

Masicka recently signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Def Jam and is presently getting ready to drop his sophomore album.

In the meantime, Masicka has not publicly acknowledged Foota Hype’s comment.

Weeks ago, there was talk of a clash between Masicka and Alkaline, but the two have not taken it further than snide remarks at each other. While on the Amazon Music podcast for Black Music Month last month, the artiste shied away from addressing calls for a clash as Beenie Man chipped in and shut down the question.