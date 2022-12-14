Former Jolly Beach Employees to Begin Receiving Severance Payments on December 15

Black Immigrant Daily News

Jolly beach staff in union meeting September 2020

The Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union has announced that the distribution of cheques to former workers of Jolly Beach Resort, will begin on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

The union says the payment is for severance, vacation, thrift fund and back pay.

Former members of the housekeeping department will receive payments between 10am and midday on Thursday, December 15, followed by former kitchen staff between 12:30pm and 2pm.

Former dining room staff will receive their cheques between 2:30pm and 4pm.

The cheque-distribution continues on Friday, 16th December, with former security, water sports, grounds and maintenance staffers receiving their payments between 10am and midday.

Those who worked in the front office, entertainment and all other departments will receive their payments between 12:30pm and 2pm.

The ABWU is advising staffers to bring valid Government-issued identification as it will not be issuing cheques without this.

SOURCE: State Media

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP

NewsAmericasNow.com