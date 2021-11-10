Former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann opens up about his regrets

“I’ve had a lot of time to think, and there’ve been multiple lessons and multiple regrets,” said Neumann, speaking publicly for the first time in two years, at the New York Times DealBook Summit on Tuesday.

“We had a fun culture, but first let’s start with the fact we built a global brand and in over 110 cities in over 40 countries,” he said. “We became a household name. So that culture had a lot of things that worked really well. …. But there also comes a moment where you grow out of that to the next stage. I think that could have happened sooner.”

Neumann said the $47 billion valuation was partially to blame for exacerbating his management style. As more high-profile investors came on board and the valuation increased, it “made me feel that whatever style I was leading at was the correct style at the time,” he said. “At some point [it went to my head]. I think the moment you lose focus on really the core of your business and why this business was what it meant to be.”

The disgraced founder also recalled a 90-minute sit-down meeting with Apple ( AAPL ) CEO Tim Cook about two and a half years ago. “In that meeting with one of the biggest CEOs on the planet … I spoke so much, instead of listening,” he said. “I had the chance to sit in front of a great person like that and learn, and I was busy talking again.”

Cook had appeared via a video chat during the DealBook conference about an hour before Neumann. “I actually hoped that he was going to be here today,” Neumann said. “I was going to apologize to him and tell him that if I ever get a chance to speak to him again, I will listen. I apologize for being an idiot back then.”

Neumann, who reportedly sold shares worth more than $700 million to start his own family office, said he’s particularly interested in investing in crypto companies right now. He added that, despite a tumultuous few years, he continues to stay open to learning.

“I’m not the same,” he said. “There was a moment where we thought [the money] was all gone. [My wife] Rebecca looked into my eyes and told me, ‘We’re okay.’ If you can have your loved ones and your family and your friends, things will work out in the future. Take it as a lesson. Enjoy the journey and be present.”