Founder of United Gays and Lesbians Association of Barbados has died Loop Barbados

A trailblazer and defier of societal norms, a breaker of barriers and a pioneer in his own right, Darcy Dear has died, but his legacy will live on.

Creating and founding the United Gays and Lesbians Association of Barbados (UGLAB) at a time when homosexuality was very frowned upon and to be openly gay and comfortable in his own skin was transformational.

Ma Dear was a mother and father to many in the LGBTQ+ community when all they knew was scorn, discrimination, fear and heartache.

The UGLAB later became United Gays and Lesbians against AIDS Barbados (UGLAAB), an organisation formed for the gay and lesbian community to help support those who are infected or affected by HIV/AIDS, while educating and reassuring LGBTQ people in Barbados.

Dear passed away on December 27, 2022. His death has impacted the local LGBTQ community on which he left an indelible mark. He leaves to mourn his partner who resides in the USA Ophneal Nurse, his nieces and nephews and other family and friends.

Dear will be eulogised and celebrated in a thanksgiving service at the Chapel of Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 2 pm. He will be cremated at a later date.

