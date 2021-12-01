Four injured as old aircraft bomb explodes near Munich train station

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The explosion happened after drilling during construction work near Donnersbergerbruecke station caused the bomb to go off, police said. By Wednesday afternoon, emergency services had left the scene and trains had resumed running.

The explosion was caused by an old aircraft bomb, Munich police press officer Carolin Schrott told CNN.

“There is no danger outside the immediate area,” police said.

No further information was available on the type of bomb involved but munitions dating back to World War II are not uncommon finds in Germany. More than 70 years after the end of the war, roughly 2,000 tons of live bombs and munitions are still discovered in the country each year, Reuters reported.

