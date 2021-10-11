France wins UEFA Nations League as VAR decision leaves Spain frustrated

The 2-1 victory at the San Siro in Milan sees France become the second country to win the Nations League as Spain’s players were left frustrated by Mbappe’s contentious winner.

Mikel Oyarzabal had opened the scoring in the second half when he finished off Sergio Busquets’ pass, but France equalized moments later as Karim Benzema fired a wonderful, curling shot into the top corner past Unai Simon.

Then with 10 minutes remaining, Mbappe got behind Spain’s defensive line and calmly finished past Simon — a goal that was allowed to stand following a video assistant referee (VAR) review.

Read More