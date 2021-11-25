French fishermen threaten to block Channel Tunnel, ports in protest over fishing licenses

The content originally appeared on: CNN

A post on Thursday from a fishermen’s group on Facebook said they would block ferries in Saint-Malo, Calais and Ouistreham “to denounce the conditions of the Brexit deal and its consequences on fishermen.”

The head of a fishermen’s association told CNN that a protest would start at 1 p.m. local time in Ouistreham and that 15 boats would block the port in the area. He said other groups would be blocking two other areas.

The fishermen said they were sending “a warning” to demand the rapid granting by the UK of post-Brexit fishing licenses.

“We don’t want handouts, we just want our licenses back. The UK must abide by the post-Brexit deal. Too many fishermen are still in the dark,” declared Gerard Romiti, the president of the national committee for maritime fisheries, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.

