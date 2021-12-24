G Herbo, Taina Williams Announces Pregnancy With Baby No. 2

G Herbo and Taina Williams expecting baby number two.

On Friday (Dec. 24), Taina Williams shared the good news to her 2.5 million followers in a vlog which started with her taking the pregnancy test.

“I’m feeling like I should vlog this because I think this may be a thing, oh my God, what is happening,” she said in the clip as she placed a clear blue pregnancy test to her face.

She then shared a video of herself waiting for the test results to come up, and later she also shared a video where she is FaceTiming G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, to show him the pregnancy test result. The rapper, 26, and Williams, 24, welcomed their baby boy Essex earlier this year.

G Herbo, who has another son with Instagram model Ari Fletcher, appeared excited at the news and laughed.

The one-minute video by Williams also showed sonograms of the baby at different stages of growth as both Williams and Wright attend the doctor’s appointments. The little family also shared snippets of cute moments they share with their baby boy Essex. The family time moments end with them decorating their Christmas tree and leaving the biggest surprise yet- that they are having a baby girl due in 2022.

Williams places an ornament on the Christmas tree that reads, “It’s a girl.”

Earlier this year, G Herbo spoke about his relationship with Taina and said he planned to marry her and very soon, especially since she has been pushing for it.

“I ain’t gonna lie, Imma get marred soon. I gotta get married definitely. She be putting the pressure on me,” he said while speaking on Streetz945 earlier this year.

“The only thing that’s really been holding me back, man, and I don’t want to blame it on my career or nothing like that…I ain’t wana be the husband or that guy that look back and let ten years go by my life because I’m chasing my dreams and I’m neglecting my family… I wana be a stay home dad,” the rapper said.

The rapper goes on to say that he wanted to be able to travel and learn to cook and be there for his children as he enjoys his family.

“I don’t want to be young and married and having to go do clubs, shows and tours…leaving my family,” he added. “I don’t want to procrastinate at the end of the day… I really wana enjoy my family because I’ve been in the streets for so long time.”

Taina Williams, who is the step-daughter of rapper Fabolous, has been with G Herbo since 2019, and they are engaged.