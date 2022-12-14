Georgetown Mayor, Opposition MP charged over racist remarks

Black Immigrant Daily News

Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine

Georgetown City Mayor Ubraj Narine and Opposition Parliamentarian Sherod Duncan were today arrested and taken to the Brickdam Police Station for questioning in relation to accusations against President Dr Irfaan Ali of creating an Islamic State.

This publication understands that both Narine and Duncan have since been charged under Guyana’s Racial Hostility Act. It is alleged that the duo attempted to excite hostility or ill will on the ground of race.

Narine was also charged with two counts of obstructing traffic while Duncan was charged with one count of the same offence.

Sherod Duncan

Duncan and Narine were also charged for using a computer system to attempt to excite ethnic division on the ground of race.

While protesting against the removal of vendors on New Market Street, Georgetown on Monday evening, Narine descended into making a series of serious accusations against the Guyanese President. Duncan also conducted himself in a similar behaviour.

Narine had gone to area after the Public Works Ministry initiated actions to remove vendors who are occupying spaces along New Market Street, between Thomas and East Streets as of Monday, following notices that they were impeding traffic flow in the vicinity.

NewsAmericasNow.com