‘Georgie’ Who Bob Marley Sing About In ‘No Woman, No Cry’ Dead At 84

Georgie, a relic of Bob Marley’s classic “No Woman, No Cry,” passed away at the age of 84.

The Marley Family, particularly Bob Marley’s children, are paying tribute to Georgie, whose real name is George Headley Robinson, following his death on October 6, 2021. Robinson was like family to the Marley clan and was a close friend of Bob when he was alive.

Stephen Marley, Ziggy Marley, Cedella, and Sharon Marley, are among Bob’s children who paid respect to Georgie, who they described as a member of their extended family. Stephen quoted some of the lyrics from “No Woman, No Cry” that mentioned Georgie while sharing a photo of Georgie standing beside the iconic mural of himself at the Bob Marley Museum on 56 Hope Road, Kingston. The elder Georgie resided at Bob’s old residence up until the time of his death.

“I remember when we used to sit, in the government yard in Trench Town, oh, yeah and then Georgie would make the fire light,” Stephen wrote.

Cedella Marley wrote, “We lost our Georgie who kept the all through the night. Rest well Georgie. Fly away home.”

Ziggy shared a video of his elder sister Sharon comforting Georgie where he wrote, “my big sister sharon @swalk_12018 seen here comforting Georgie who daddy @bobmarley sings about in the song No Woman no cry has passed way.”

“Have to pay my respects to him he really use to do exactly what bob said man we enjoyed his cornmeal and sweet potato puddings, his porridge and boil eggs, his stories and yes he always had a fire blazing as youths coming up we gathered around it and ate some good food JAH carry his energy towards the source the memories of him live with us. and Georgie would make the fire light,” she added.

Ziggy Marley also reflects on Georgie’s cooking while growing up, saying he made the best cornmeal and sweet potato puddings.

“He made the best fish tea. All we had to say wi coming and he would jump on his bicycle and head to Greenwich Town for the freshest fish when the boats come in,” Ziggy said in an interview with the Observer while revealing he died peacefully of natural causes.

“No Woman, No Cry” is one of Bob Marley’s biggest hits, and he had many. The song was recorded and released in 1974 and is featured on Bob Marley and the Wailers’ album, Natty Dread. The song has been sampled over 18 times and covered by numerous artists over the years, including Public Enemy and Jamaica’s own singing legend Sanchez.

Bob Marley famously named his friend Vincent Ford as writer of the song because Ford had a soup kitchen and Bob wanted him to get royalty checks to keep his small restaurant open.

“No Woman, No Cry” previously appeared on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs Of All Time at number 37, but the song has since fallen off the updated list.