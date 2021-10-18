German media group fires BILD editor after damning press reports

The content originally appeared on: CNN

“Axel Springer SE has relieved BILD Editor-in-Chief Julian Reichelt of his duties with immediate effect,” the company said in a statement. “As a result of press investigations, the company gained new knowledge in the last few days about Julian Reichelt’s recent conduct.”

The company commissioned a law firm to conduct an investigation into Reichelt’s conduct earlier this year, but reinstated him after determining that he had not committed fireable offenses.

Now, however, Axel Springer says that “new evidence of current misconduct by Julian Reichelt has come to the company’s attention in the last few days.” Eric F. Phillips, senior vice president at Edelman, and a spokesperson for Axel Springer, declined to elaborate on this misconduct in response to a CNN inquiry.

“As the Executive Board has learned,” the Axel Springer statement read, “Julian Reichelt still fails to maintain a clear boundary between private and professional matters and has also been untruthful to the Executive Board in this regard. The Executive Board therefore considers the termination of his office to be unavoidable.”

