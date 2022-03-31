Germans ‘will be poorer’ because of the war in Ukraine

The content originally appeared on: CNN

London (CNN Business)Germany “will be poorer” because of Russia’s assault on Ukraine, the government’s economy minister has warned, as soaring energy prices fuel record inflation and threaten to tip Europe’s biggest economy into a recession.

“It is not possible that this ends without costs for German society, it is unthinkable,” Robert Habeck told public broadcaster ZDF on Wednesday. “I believe that we are ready to pay this price which is small enough compared to the sufferings in Ukraine.”

Preliminary figures indicate that inflation hit 7.3% in March, according to the country’s Federal Statistics Office. That’s the highest level in more than 40 years.

The main culprit: Soaring prices for natural gas and oil, which rose by nearly 40% from the year before.

