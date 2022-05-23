Germany is keen to pursue gas projects with Senegal, says Scholz on first African tour

The content originally appeared on: CNN

DakarGermany wants to intensively pursue gas and renewable energy projects with Senegal, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday during his first trip to Africa, against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine and its impact on energy and food prices.

Scholz kicked off the three-day tour in Senegal, which has billions of cubic metres of gas reserves and is expected to become a major gas producer in the region.

Germany is seeking to reduce its heavy reliance on Russia for gas following the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. It has initiated talks with the Senegalese authorities about gas extraction and liquified natural gas, Scholz said.

“It is a matter worth pursuing intensively,” he said at a news conference with Senegalese President Macky Sall, adding that progress in the talks was in the two countries common interest.

Scholz said Germany was also interested in Senegalese renewable energy projects. He did not provide further details.

