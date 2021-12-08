Germany records highest number of daily Covid-19 deaths since February

The content originally appeared on: CNN

A total of 69,601 new infections were reported and an additional 527 people died in the past 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the national disease and control center. That marked the highest Covid-19 daily death toll since February 18, when there were 534 fatalities.

Germany’s seven-day incidence rate dropped slightly, but remains high at 427 per 100,000 inhabitants. The country has recorded 104,047 deaths from Covid-19 in total since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The grim news came on the day that Olaf Scholz was sworn in as Germany’s Chancellor, replacing Angela Merkel at the helm of Europe’s largest economy. The country’s new health minister is Karl Lauterbach, an MP and prominent epidemiologist.

Germany last week announced a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated, barring them from accessing all but the most essential businesses, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, as it battles to curb infections. The ban doesn’t apply to those who have recently recovered from Covid-19.

Read More