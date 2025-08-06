Les États-Unis renforcent leur aide humanitaire avec 52 millions de dollars pour quatre pays en crise, dont Haïti  Séjour aux États-Unis : ce n’est pas le visa qui détermine la durée, mais le CBP, rappelle l’ambassade des États-Unis en Haïti  Sous les arbres du parc Lafontaine, un dernier souffle de Haïti en Folie  SOS Journalistes dénonce une persécution politique contre le journaliste Guerrier Henri  29 juillet 1958 : tentative de coup d’État contre François Duvalier  Nouvelle attaque sanglante à Liancourt : trois policiers tués et un blindé incendié par le gang de Savien 
World News

Ghanian defence, environment ministers killed in helicopter crash 

06 August 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
A helicopter crash has killed eight people including the nation’s defence and environment ministers, according to Ghana’s government.

Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed were among the victims of the crash in the southern Ashanti region of the country, said Julius Debrah, chief of staff to President John Mahama, on Wednesday.

“The president and the government extend their condolences and solidarity to the families of our comrades and soldiers who fell in their service to the nation,” said Debrah.

Also among the victims were Alhaji Mohammad Muniru Limuna, deputy national security coordinator and former minister of agriculture, and Samuel Sarpong, vice chairman of Mahama’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) party.

The Ghanaian Air Force had reported earlier Wednesday that a military helicopter had disappeared from radar shortly after taking off from Accra at around 9am (local time and GMT), bound for Obuasi, northwest of the capital.

Debrah announced that flags would be flown at half-mast.

The presidency said that Mahama had suspended all his official activities for the day.

More to come…

 

