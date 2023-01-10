GoFundMe set up for funeral of British man who drowned in Jamaica Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for a British man who drowned while trying to save his widow’s niece in Clarendon, Jamaica, to raise money to assist with funeral arrangements on the island.

Remo Douglas’ mother, Euthyln Douglas, wants her late son to be honoured for his bravery after he saved his widow and baby from drowning in a river in Chapelton, Clarendon on December 16, 2022.

The 34-year-old man, who was from Easton in Bristol, UK, then attempted to save his lover’s 11-year-old niece Brehania Syndale who got into difficulties while swimming.

However, Douglas got into difficulties while trying to save the little girl, and they both drowned.

A viral video of the tragedy showed that little Brehania’s lifeless body was the first to be fished from the water by residents in the vicinity, while Douglas’ body was recovered sometime later.

The crowdfunding campaign, set up by Douglas’ friend, Lauroy Allen, is seeking to raise ?6,000 to help with funeral costs, with additional funds being donated to the deceased’s girlfriend and child.

So far, more than ?5,000 has been raised from the campaign.

Douglas’ mother, Euthlyn, told the UK Mirror newspaper that she knows she will “break down” on the day of the funeral.

“When I get to the funeral, I don’t want to look at him in the casket as that will be with me for the rest of my life,” she said.

While admitting that “the worst is yet to come”, the grief-stricken mother said she “can’t sleep at night” when alone. She also has no appetite.

“Every time I go on my WhatsApp so many people have him on their profile pictures, so I can’t escape seeing him,” she told reporters.

Douglas’ father, Norris, said that “nobody had a bad word to say about him.”

His son will be buried beside his relatives in his family’s plot in Jamaica.

Writing on the GoFundMe page, Allen said while the funeral for Douglas will be held in Jamaica, there will be an event to celebrate his life in the UK in the coming weeks.

“This way all of his friends and family can get together to remember a special man who lost his life trying to save another, a true hero! A selfless act that we will never forget,” wrote Allen.

Details will be provided on the event in the days to come, Allen said.

Meanwhile, Allen said all donations towards the funeral would be “most appreciated”.

The fund-raising organiser added: “All of us, as his friends and family, want him to have the best send-off that he deserves as a man who cared about others to the very end.”

“Remo Douglas was a beautiful soul taken far too soon,” Allen concluded.

NewsAmericasNow.com