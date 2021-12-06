Goldman Sachs cuts US GDP growth forecast for 2022 over Omicron fears

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Goldman economist Joseph Briggs said in a note that the Omicron variant could slow economic reopening , but the firm expects “only a modest drag” on service spending.

The firm now sees 2022 gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 3.8%, down from 4.2% previously on a full year basis, and Q4/Q4 growth of 2.9%, down from 3.3% before, Briggs said.

“While many questions remain unanswered, we now think a moderate downside scenario where the virus spreads more quickly but immunity against severe disease is only slightly weakened is most likely,” he said.

Worker shortages could last longer if people do not feel comfortable returning to work due to the variant, according to the note.

Read More