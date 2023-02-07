Government Continues to Reform and Strengthen the Alternative Pathways Lifestyle Programme

Black Immigrant Daily News

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 3, 2023 (SKNIS): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to reform and strengthen the Alternative Pathways Lifestyle Programme (APLP) commonly known as the “Peace Programme,” by implementing training programmes and developmental avenues.

During a special interview with members of the media on Friday, February 03, 2023, at the Koi Resort, Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew spoke to the continued strengthening of the programme to better assist registrants.

“We have continued with the payments, but we wanted, of course, to register people so that they can be properly paid. We are saying that people must work for what they get and that is why we are putting in all these training programmes and options for people,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew. “We have to establish a principle here in St. Kitts and Nevis that if you are paid then it is because you would have worked, and so that is a national principle that we have to abide by.” That is one of the principles that must be introduced into the ‘Peace Programme’ because as you know they were in the programme; they were not paying any social security or social levy.”

Prime Minister Dr. Drew added that participants of the programme were not “given the opportunity to have a protected or secured future through the Social Security programme.” He noted that the government is working towards ensuring that contributions to Social Security are made for those on the programme.

Dr. Drew said that the goal of the APLP is to provide viable options for persons to become model citizens.

“So that the life of criminality is not a life that is attractive and a life that we want our people to be in, we are going to dig deep because we care about the young men, we have to care about our young people and I care about them,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew. “I want to give them opportunities for them to really advance themselves, move on and to make sure that there is no recruitment of the young people. That is why we are putting in another programme that would deal with that group of young men who might be susceptible to being recruited so that once and for all everyone can have an opportunity to live a decent life in St. Kitts and Nevis,” Dr. Drew added.

