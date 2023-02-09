Gov’t commits to paying some carnival debt

Black Immigrant Daily News

Opening of Antigua Carnival July 2022. Photo by Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Live

CABINET NOTES:

The Cabinet invited one of the Carnival Coordinators to share the scheduling of events for Carnival 2023, beginning on 24th July and culminating on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, last lap.

Some innovative programs and shows are anticipated, though the traditional shows will dominate including tee-shirt mass on July 29, 2023.

The local Queen Show will be held before the official opening of Carnival in order to prepare the winner for the Jaycees Caribbean Queen show.

Discussions will continue between the decision-makers and the sponsors.

Paying a portion of the monies owed to stakeholders, was also addressed by the Cabinet.

A sum of money is to be set aside in order to achieve this very important end.

A down payment on future expenses is also to be paid.

