Ground Breaking Ceremony of the Aquatic Center Sir Novelle Richards Academy

The ceremony included remarks from the Honourable Gaston Browne Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda,

Honourable Daryll S. Matthew Minister of Education and Sports, Honourable Dean Jonas Parliamentary Representative for St. George and Dr. Derek Marshall, President Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation.

Mr. Chad Knight Alexander, Architect, also provided an overview of the project in Tomlinson’s.

The project will feature the following:-25m Competition Pool-Warm Up Pool-Spectator Stands-Administration Building-Gym-Concession Areas-Changing Rooms-Bathrooms-Laundry

Minister of Sports, Hon. Drayll Matthew highlighted that discussions and planning for this project began in 2018.

After several consultations with stakeholders, including the Swimming Federation, the location and specs were decided on.

The Aquatic Center, first of it’s kind in Antigua and Barbuda will have the capacity to host local, regional and international competitions.

