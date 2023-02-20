Gun found in empty lot in St Joseph

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

File photo.

Police seized a gun in an empty parcel of land off Freeman Road, St Joseph, on Sunday morning, police said in a release.

Police said, officers of the St Joseph CID went to the empty lot after receiving information and they found a black .38 revolver in a black plastic bag which was buried under some rocks.

PC Mosan is continuing enquiries.

Officers also went to Mt Dor Road, St John Road, Bangladesh Farm Road, Curepe, Quarry Drive Champ Fleur, and Bamboo No 3 during the anti-crime exercise held between 11 am-3 pm on Sunday.

The release commended the officers for their diligence, saying another firearm was removed from the street.

The police service reminded the public that possession of firearms without a license is a serious criminal offence and encouraged anyone with information on illegal firearms to contact the police.

NewsAmericasNow.com