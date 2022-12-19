Gunna Plans To Plead The 5th If Called On To Testify Against Young Thug

Gunna plans to plead the 5th if he is ever called on by prosecutors to testify against Young Thug in his upcoming YSL Rico trial.

Atlanta rapper Gunna’s attorney, Steve Sadow, says his client will plead the fifth if he is called to testify against fellow rapper Young Thug amid mounting pressure and people labeling him as a snitch. Gunna took a plea deal last week where he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act. As part of the condition of his release from jail, the rapper could be called to testify against Young Thug and other defendants in the trial even though the Alford Plea he took does not admit guilt.

Since Gunna’s release, the rapper has faced much criticism, with many calling him a snitch and a rat for taking the plea deal. One video from his plea hearing and sentencing has gone viral, with the rapper being asked if YSL is a gang, where he answers in the affirmative.

However, his attorney Steve Sadow explained in a text message exchange with someone else that the rapper has not admitted guilt and that the statements from his plea hearing will not and cannot be used in court for Young Thug’s trial. He explained a complex evidence law principle of statements made out of court that can only be used against the person who made them.

“Doesn’t effect anyone but my client. Out-of-court statements at a plea hearing cannot come into evidence against someone else,” Sadow explained when asked about the rapper saying yes to YSL being a gang.

The attorney was also asked if Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, could be subpoenaed to court to testify against other YSL defendants. He answered in the affirmative but stated that the artist would be advised to plead the fifth and not testify.

Since his release, Gunna has appeared to begin his community service restitution. The rapper was scheduled to give away $100,000 to fans, but the event, which was to be held at a local Walmart in Atlanta, was eventually canceled due to crowd management arrangements not being finalized.

Gunna amd YSL co-founder, Walter Murphy, are among at least four YSL members who copped plea deals last week and has since walked free with light sentences.