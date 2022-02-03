Gunna Reacts To Nicki Minaj Revealing Why She Turned Down Collab

Gunna isn’t the least bother by Nicki Minaj turning down his request for a collaboration on his hit single “P Power.”

The Atlanta rapper is still hoping that they can join forces on another track in the future. In an interview this week on “The Dana Cortez Show,” Nicki Minaj revealed that Gunna had asked her to be among a batch of top rappers participating in his project DS4EVER. While she admitted that the track she was sent to jump on, “P Power,” was compelling, the 39-year-old explained that pregnancy and motherhood had made her less explicit.

“Gunna came to my studio months ago and he asked me to get on his song ‘Pu**y Power.’ I heard the beat and I went [crazy]. I was like, ‘This beat is outta here!’ No lie, I sat with the song for months and months and couldn’t bring myself to write to the record,” she said.

“It was like the moaning and the groaning on the track … I knew in order to get on a track like that I would have to be explicit and, in my opinion, I would have to really kill it and talk that real talk. And I wasn’t ready, I just wasn’t there. That’s just to tell you how being a mom has changed me.”

Gunna seems to understand just what the Trinidadian rapper was saying, and instead of being upset or offended, the “Drip Too Hard” rapper responded with the utmost respect. “@nickiminaj a REAL P [blue heart emoji] YOU sis. We still coming!” he captioned a repost of the interview. Fans are speculating that this might mean the two are set to collaborate on a different track in the future. If so, fans are also confident that the collaboration would be as big a hit as Gunna’s latest project. “DS4EVER,” released on January 7, has already outsold The Weekend’s “Dawn FM,” taking its place in the top spot on the Billboard 200. The album boasted appearances from Drake, Lil Baby, Future, Chloe Bailey, and 21 Savage.

Despite Gunna’s failed efforts to secure the collaboration with the “Anaconda” rapper for the project, Lil Baby has had better luck. Lil Baby’s new single with Nicki, “Do We Have A Problem,” will be released tonight.

Gunna / Instagram