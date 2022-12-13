Gunshot victim dies on the table after St George shooting Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Barbados has recorded another homicide.

The victim is male.

Police have not released his identity as yet but have shared details about the matter and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Innis told the media that Police Operations Control Room received a call about 1:15 am today, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, and the caller reported that a man was shot at Greens, St George. Personnel responded from Boarded Hall Station and on arrival learnt that the victim was transported by private car for medical attention.

Moments later, police were informed by medical personnel at the facility he was taken to, that the victim was pronounced dead whilst undergoing emergency medical treatment.

Police are still carrying out on-scene investigations.

The Barbados Police Service is appealing for information about the circumstances surrounding this matter. Anyone who may have witnessed or have any knowledge of this incident is encouraged to contact the District B Station at 437-4311, Police Emergency at 211 or any Police Station. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 1 800 8477 (TIPS).

NewsAmericasNow.com