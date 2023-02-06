Guyanese firm partners with St Lucia’s Bay Gardens to expand Caribbean tourism

Black Immigrant Daily News

Bay Garden Beach Resort

Global Tours and Travel or GlobalTT – a Journey and Destination Management Company that was launched last month in Guyana – recently signed a partnership with Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa, located in Saint Lucia.

Signing on behalf of GlobalTT-Guyana was Director – Caribbean Leisure Travel Pedro Pablo Martínez Azcuy, and General Manager of the Bay Gardens Resorts Waltrude Patrick.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is currently leading a sales mission in Guyana with the intention of tapping into the vastly expanding Guyana market to promote Saint Lucia’s tourism product and to attract more visitors from Guyana.

The mission is led by CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Lorine Charles-St Jules and includes representatives and service providers of the Saint Lucia Hospitality & Tourism Association.

The mission has so far had meetings with stakeholders in the tourism industry and held marketing and promotional activities including a showcase at Giftland Mall. It was during this engagement at the mall that the partnership agreement was signed.

The Bay Gardens Beach Resort and Spa is a magnificent island escape that is waiting to welcome travellers from Guyana where they will enjoy and experience true adventure, relaxation, and refreshment all in one place.

With this partnership in place, Guyanese will be able to enjoy on-site dining at the Hi-Tide Restaurant or SeaGrapes Beach Bar & Restaurant; they will be able to stay active and in shape in their fitness centre; and also take a dip in the stunning lagoon-style swimming pool and Jacuzzi; or if they wish they can seek thrills with Splash Island Water Park, the largest outdoor water entertainment complex in St Lucia.

This facility will cater to both corporate/business travel or leisure travel with complimentary access to their business centre, and well-equipped meeting rooms and venues. For destination weddings, and honeymoon holidays, Guyanese will also find this venue ideal with its elegant wedding gazebo and arch, and luxurious La Mer Spa and Salon.

GlobalTT, which is planning to offer specially packaged tours and all-inclusive vacations to St Lucia, is also in advanced discussions with other St Lucian tourism-related service providers to ensure that the island becomes an exciting destination for Guyanese tourists and other travellers living in Guyana including expatriates currently working and residing in our country.

Among special event travel packages being offered by GlobalTT are vacations planned to coincide with the renowned Saint Lucia Jazz Festival & Arts Festival between May 5 and 14, 2023 which is the premier jazz festival in the Caribbean, the Saint Lucia Carnival from July 1 to 19 and the Mango Bowl Regatta.

Azcuy, said that this “win-win” alliance forms part of his company’s strategy of increasing tourism by Guyanese to the Caribbean Region and promoting other islands such as Cuba, Jamaica, and Cuba as preferred tourist destinations.

He said that partnerships like these are essential to growth in the travel industry. Azcuy also said that today the most successful companies build bridges, and the selection of strategic partners with whom to collaborate is becoming more and more important. He further stated that like the world around us, the travel industry is incredibly interconnected – and for good reasons including reaching new customers and driving more bookings.

GlobalTT has partnered with a number of big players in the airline and hotel industry.

With Guyana’s economy expected to expand by 25.1% this year, having grown by 62.3 per cent in 2022, GlobalTT’s, Azcuy is excited about the level of development that is in store for Guyana with the expansion of its oil and gas sector.

NewsAmericasNow.com