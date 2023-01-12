Guyanese firms sign MoU with TERI to establish biomass power generation project

Black Immigrant Daily News

The signing of the MoU

Durable Wood Products Inc. (DWP) and EMC Energy Inc., two Guyanese companies, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today with The Energy and Resources Institite (TERI) India, in the presence of Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in New Delhi.

The collaboration will see the implementation of a 1.5 MW wood waste-based power generation through the gasification route for energy consumption in DWP production operations and excess power to the national grid.

In support of Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), TERI, through MoUs with both the Government and Private Sector firms, has been working to reduce energy costs and implement innovative, efficient emission reduction practices .

TERI supported the first gasifier power project on the Essequibo Coast in 2014. Rice husk was used as fuel, and the gases emitted from the gasifier were cleaned of solid particles, tar/carbon and water/moisture, and directed into the combustion chambers of a 250 kW power generating set, replacing 70 % of the diesel required to run the generating set.

As an international institute based in India and working globally, TERI has spent the last 45 years working on energy, environment, and sustainable development issues.

For over ten years, several entities in the private and public sectors in Guyana have been reducing their energy consumption significantly with help from TERI.

Mr Rafeek Khan, Chairman of DWP said ‘we welcome this opportunity to partner with EMC Energy and TERI to apply alternative energy in the wood sector, and technologies that can help us to utilise excess biomass while reducing the cost of energy down amd improving competitiveness”

Mr. Shyam Nokta, Managing Director of EMC Energy Inc. said, “This initiative, a partnership between two local companies and TERI, an international leader in the area of energy and resource management, offers another opportunity to utilise cutting edge technologies and expertise in a way that would realise economic and environmental benefits, while at the same time supporting the objectives of Guyana’s LCDS 2030.”

Dr. Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI India said “TERI remains committed to supporting the Government and people of Guyana. We commend this initiative and will continue to provide support for efficient resources management and technology deployment in the areas such as energy, agriculture, water resources management, infrastructure development. TERI is keen to also support education and capacity development in the fields of climate change and sustainability.”

