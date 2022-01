The content originally appeared on: CNN

London (CNN Business)Millions of people around the world are quitting their jobs or opting out of the workforce. We want to learn more about what’s driving this phenomenon, and how attitudes about work are changing in the United States and other countries.

If you quit your job in the past nine months, we want to hear from you. Were you fed up with long hours, poor pay, difficult bosses or bad working conditions? Did the pandemic push you to reconsider the role work plays in your life? Did you get a better job offer? Or was it something else altogether? Share your story with us.