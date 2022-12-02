Heartbreak for STATHS after losing out to JC in Manning Cup final Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A day that started with such hope and such promise ended only in heartbreak for St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS).

The Spanish Town Road-based school, which eliminated defending champions Kingston College (KC) from the ISSA/Digicel urban area Manning Cup competition at the semi-final stage 12 days ago, failed to carry the momentum through and lost 8-7 in a sudden-death penalty shoot-out to Jamaica College (JC) in the big finale on Friday night at Sabina Park in Kingston.

Right back Rashaun Frankson, who had scored one of STATHS’ three goals against KC in the semi-final, booted the fourth kick of the sudden-death shoot-out over the bar on a night when his team came from behind to hold JC to a 1-1 scoreline in regulation time.

At the end, Frankson sunk to the turf, broken. They had given everything they had, but it wasn’t enough to add a second Manning Cup title, 35 years after they won the competition.

STATHS came very close to securing the title earlier in the shoot-out but Namar Nelson booted high and wide in the fifth round from the penalty spot, sending the shoot-out into sudden-death penalty.

Goalkeeper Jaheem Williams had paved the way for Nelson to lead STATHS to glory by saving JC’s first penalty.

It was the third time this season that JC were beating STATHS. In their first match this season, JC won 1-0 in a Manning Cup quarter-final top-of-the-table fixture on November 11. Then on November 26, JC prevailed 5-4 on penalties in the semi-finals of the Champions Cup.

For JC, it only took a year for them to rule schoolboy football again after KC defeated them last season.

It was the third Manning Cup final between JC and STATHS in five years. JC were also victorious in the 2017 and 2019 finals.

This time around, JC – the winningest school in the Manning Cup history – secured title number 31.

In regulation time, Jaheem Frazer handed the ‘Dark Blues’ the lead in the 27th minute and Shakeone Satchell equalized for STATHS in the 57th minute.

Earlier, Tivoli Gardens High secured the ISSA/Digicel Walker Cup title by defeating Haile Selassie High 6-5 in a sudden-death penalty shoot-out for their first title since 2005.

The game ended 1-1 after regulation time. Daniel Walcott gave Tivoli the lead in the 30th minute, but Joshua Dewar equalised for Haile Selassie in the 49th minute.

NewsAmericasNow.com