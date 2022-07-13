Heat wave threatens power shortages and higher pork prices in China

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Hong Kong (CNN Business)A scorching heat wave in China has forced a major manufacturing region to appeal to businesses and households to use less power, while fear of crop failure is sending pork prices soaring.

Dozens of cities have been experiencing record-high temperatures at a time when the economy is still trying to recover from bruising Covid-related lockdowns . The heatwave also comes as consumer inflation hits a 23-month high, mainly driven by rising food prices.

As many as 84 cities across the country on Wednesday issued their highest-level red alert warnings — which means temperatures are expected to reach over 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in the coming 24 hours — according to the National Meteorological Administration. Shanghai reported 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday for the first time this year.

A woman wearing face mask uses a fan as she walks on a street amid a heatwave warning, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China July 13, 2022.

China’sheat wave has pushed electricity demand to extreme levels in many regions as people turn up the air conditioning.

On Tuesday, Zhejiang province — a major export and manufacturing powerhouseon the east coast — urged its 65 million residentsand businesses to save power.