Fritz Alphonse Jean appelle à la reprise du dialogue avec la République dominicaine  Depuis janvier, les élèves des écoles publiques de Jérémie sont sans professeurs  Michaëlle Jean appelle à un Congrès patriotique pour sauver Haïti de cette crise  Séisme en Birmanie et Thaïlande : au moins 147 morts, des dégâts considérables  La République dominicaine forme de nouveaux agents d’immigration au créole pour mieux interagir avec les haïtiens  Mirebalais : les habitants fuient face à l’offensive des gangs pour le contrôle de la ville 
World News

Heavy floods in DR Congo’s Kinshasa leave dozens dead, destroy homes 

06 April 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Heavy rains have triggered severe flooding from a key river in the Democratic Republic of the Congo capital Kinshasa, killing some 30 people and destroying homes and roads.

Provincial Health Minister Patricien Gongo provided the death toll on Sunday but stressed it was “provisional”.  Most of the fatalities in the deluge, he added, were caused by collapsing walls.

The Ndjili River, which cuts through the teeming city of nearly 17 million people, burst its banks on Friday night, submerging the main national road. Motorists were left stranded for hours, with some spending the entire night in their cars.

“On the way home from the airport last night to welcome a friend, we spent the night in the car because there was no safe place to park,” Patricia Mikonga, a Kinshasa resident, told Reuters news agency.

Many neighbourhoods were plunged into darkness, while others suffered water shortages.

Kinshasa Governor Daniel Bumba Lubaki said water infrastructure had been damaged but assured residents that supply would be restored within days. Speaking on state television, he blamed illegal housing for some of the deaths and warned that people living in unplanned settlements could face eviction.

Advertisement

Raphael Tshimanga Muamba, a hydrologist, said human activity had worsened the river’s condition over time.

“These are anthropogenic actions where rivers are degraded; their dimensions no longer represent their initial capacity to contain floods,” he told Reuters.

The flooding comes as the country faces mounting instability with conflict in the eastern part of the country. Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have ramped up attacks there since the start of the year, with more than 7,000 people killed and millions displaced in recent months.

 

Support us

Related News

28 March 2025

Trump administration seeks Congress approval for USAID reorganisation 

14 March 2025

Passengers evacuate after American Airlines plane catches fire in Denver 

02 April 2025

US approves sale of 20 F-16 fighter jets worth $5.58bn to Philippines 

28 March 2025

Magnitude 7.7 earthquake in Myanmar; tremors felt in Thailand: All we know 