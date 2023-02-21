Heavy gains and losses mark trading on Monday Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

More than half of the 114 stocks that traded on Monday went negative, according to data from the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

Heavy gains and losses marked activity on both sides of the trade. But in the end, the conservative bears pulled 61 stocks lower on the day with 42 advancing and 11 trading firm

The winners of the day included JPS preference shares which gained 18 per cent to close at $10, KPREIT gained 15 per cent to $7.13, and Ironrock, which gained 13 per cent to $2.30.

Conversely, the top declining stocks were Margaritaville Turks down 15 per cent to $19.35, and Eppley Preference shares up 15 per cent to $6.63.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 2,171.68 points (0.63 per cent) to close at 345,493.49 points and the volume traded amounted to 20,905,021 valued at $85,956,758.10.

Also on the day, the JSE Index advanced by 2,287.99 points (0.69 per cent) to close at 332,533.03 points and the volume traded amounted to 14,762,179 valued at $69,659,071.60.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 4.33 points (0.11 per cent) to close at 3,844.59 points and the volume traded amounted to 6,142,842 valued at $16,297,686.50.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 2.67 points (1.06 per cent) to close at 250.08 points and the volume traded amounted to 175,300 valued at $6,058.53 and the JSE Cross-Listed Index advanced by 0.17 points (0.30 per cent) to close at 57.61 points and the volume traded amounted to 4,038 valued at $320,953.99.

The JSE Financial Index advanced by 1.18 points (1.51 per cent) to close at 79.39 points and the volume traded amounted to 3,654,070 valued at $36,709,317.07.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index declined by 0.28 points (0.30 per cent) to close at 92.72 points and the volume traded amounted to 5,073,532 valued at $31,126,099.50.

The JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 20,905,021 units valued at $85,956,758.10.

