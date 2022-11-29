Help pets! Animal cruelty impacts society negatively Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Barbados’ animals need more help from corporate Barbados.

One animal sanctuary is appealing to the local business community to see assistance for vulnerable animals and pets on island that are experiencing cruelty or neglect, as a win-win for their companies in the short and long term.

Ocean Acres Animal Sanctuary CEO, Karen Whittaker, said the Animal Sanctuary “remains focused on changing the attitudes of many Barbadians by raising awareness about animal welfare, and the prevention of cruelty to animals.”

Ahead of Christmas and their gala charity Christmas with Razzle Dazzle, she insisted, “the urgent outreach is also extended to corporate Barbados”, as companies, according to her, “often miss the opportunity” to include animal welfare causes in their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) objectives.

Whittaker said:

“Good animal welfare is associated with having a positive impact on the physical and mental health of people, and clearly, the reverse is also true, in that poor animal welfare causes stress that negatively impacts society.

“This is a mission which is a good fit for CSR programs, and important to note, is that Ocean Acres is now a registered Charity, with corporate donors to our cause able to benefit from tax deductions.”

