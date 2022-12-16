Hennessy adds premium touch at Burna Boy in Jamaica concert Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The finest cognac the world over is officially the spirit partner of the Jamaican leg of the Burna Boy Love Damini Tour.

Brand representatives have promised an ultra-premium VIP experience Hennessy experience, chased with the cognac’s storied conceptions of elegance; specially invited patrons will be treated to this ultra VIP affair.

Kamal Powell, regional marketing manager at Campari, distributor for Hennessy, is ecstatic about the partnership.

“Hennessy is a premium entertainment brand, and we always seek to align with strong high-value events; Love Damini falls into this category”.

Burna Boy’s Live, Love, Damini Tour is slated for Sunday, December 18 at the National Stadium. (Photos: Instagram)

“Hennessy will be outfitting and building out the Ultra VIP section for its esteemed guests who can look forward to a truly rewarding, entertaining and exceptional experience,” Powell added.

Powell, who described Hennessy as a “brand of firsts”, is excited to welcome Burna Boy to The Rock for his first performance and first visit.

“Hennessy will go above and beyond to ensure that it is a memorable event for our valued consumers,” Powell added.

The Grammy Award-winner and Nigerian artiste decided on adding Jamaica to his Love, Damini tour in November.

Burna Boy Live, Love, Damini Tour – will run in three Caribbean countries over three nights, December 16 in Trinidad & Tobago; December 17 in Antigua; and December 18 in Jamaica – this makes Burna Boy the first ever African artist to headline stadia in these islands.

He is using the tour to promote his sixth studio album Love, Damini, which was recently nominated for Best Global Music Album.

The album features dancehall artiste Popcaan on the song Toni-Ann Singh; the former having confirmed recently that he will also perform at Sunday’s event.

The tour kicked off in May this year and is expected to conclude at the Roskilde Festival in Denmark in June 2023.

Duke Concept, the promoters of the event, are anticipating a huge success.

NewsAmericasNow.com