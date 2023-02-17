Hill to lead delegation to Sierra Leone Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator Aubyn Hill will head a delegation from Jamaica to Sierra Leone.

“I’m going to take business people to Freetown (the capital city) so that the connections can be made,” he noted.

The minister was speaking at the Global Tourism Resilience Conference 2023, at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Regional Headquarters in St Andrew on February 15.

He said that while in Freetown, the delegation will visit the “wonderful new airport that is about to be finished. We want to say, look, make Jamaica your airport in the West”.

He noted that the development of the Vernamfield Aerodrome in Clarendon offers prospects to improve connectivity between Jamaica and Sierra Leone.

“Right down the road, another seven miles away from that airstrip, is one of our deepest ports in Jamaica that needs to be developed,” he pointed out.

“So, we’re looking at a place where we can have long-haul flights that bring cargo. We’re talking about trade and exchange of goods to Jamaica and from Jamaica, but to bring people as well,” Senator Hill added.

The three-day Global Tourism Resilience Conference, which is slated to end on February 17, includes panel discussions, networking opportunities and presentations from more than 40 speakers on various topics.

It is organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC), Caribbean Tourism Organization, Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), International Tourism Investment Conference, Jacobs Media and the World Travel Awards.

