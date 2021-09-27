HNA Group’s chairman and CEO taken by police in China

In a brief statement on Friday, the embattled conglomerate said that the two executives had been “placed under compulsory measures” by Hainan provincial police for suspected criminal offenses.

It did not specify which laws were suspected to have been broken. In China’s legal system, “compulsory measures” by the police usually precede formal arrests.

HNA Group is one of China’s most prominent companies, previously known for its aggressive deal-making . In the statement posted on social media Friday, it said that the firm and its subsidiaries were “operating in a stable and orderly manner, with restructuring work moving forward in accordance with the law.”

“Business operations have not been affected in any way,” it added.