Hong Kong jails 20-year-old activist under national security law

Tony Chung, 20, was charged with secession, under a sweeping national security law , and money laundering in October 2020 and was denied bail. Local media reported at the time that he was detained along with two others at a coffee shop close to the United States consulate by unidentified men and was believed to be preparing for an asylum application.

Chung had entered a plea bargain, admitting guilt on the charge of secession and one count of money laundering and pleading not guilty to a sedition charge and another money laundering accusation.

The plea led to a 25% reduction in his sentence, to 40 months for secession and 18 months for money laundering. Only three months of the latter will be served separately, resulting in a total sentence of 43 months.

“He actively organized, planned and implemented activities to separate the country,” District Court Judge Stanley Chan said.

