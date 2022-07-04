Hong Kong said ‘miracle’ needed to find more survivors from ship sunk in Typhoon Chaba. China just found one

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Hong Kong (CNN)A rescue team from mainland China saved a crew member of a ship that broke in half and sank during Typhoon Chaba in the early hours of Monday morning — just hours after their counterparts in Hong Kong said a “miracle” would be needed to find any more survivors.

Twenty-six people remain missing after the Chinese engineering ship Fujing001 — with a crew of 30 — sank some 300 kilometers (185 miles) southwest of Hong Kong on Saturday, as the typhoon lashed southern China with winds of 144km/h (89.5 m/h).

While Hong Kong’s Government Flying Service had pulled three people to safety on Saturday, hopes of any further survivors being found were fading after the service said on Sunday evening that the likelihood of that happening was “very, very slim.”

Yet, just hours later, southern China’s Guangdong Maritime Search and Rescue Center announced it had rescued a fourth crew member — who was described as being in a “normal physical condition.”

The finding of the fourth crew member followed the resumption of search operations on Sunday. The search had been suspended overnight on Saturday due to poor weather conditions that made it too dangerous for the rescue teams, according to Hong Kong’s Marine Department.

