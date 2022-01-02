Hong Kong’s flagship airline says strict new quarantine rules could cause ‘dramatic’ supply chain disruptions

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Hong Kong (CNN Business)Hong Kong’s flagship airline warned Friday that strict new quarantine measures in the city could lead to “dramatic disruptions” to local supply chains, as the company is forced to curb some passenger and cargo flights.

Cathay Pacific’s note of caution came as the Hong Kong government announced that, from Saturday, all cargo air crew based in the city who have stayed overseas will need to spend seven days in hotel quarantine when they return. That’s up from the current three-day requirement.

The measure marks an escalation from what are already some of the world’s most stringent and isolating restrictions, as Hong Kong attempts to stamp out any trace of the coronavirus. The city, along with mainland China, is one of the last places in Asia still adopting a “ zero Covid ” strategy. And most people coming into the city are forced to quarantine in a hotel for up to three weeks upon arrival, even if they are inoculated.

“We are wary that any further tightening of aircrew quarantine arrangements would lead to reductions in flight frequencies to protect the well-being of our crew members and the overall safety of our operations,” said Andy Wong, general manager of Cathay Pacific’s corporate affairs division, in a statement.

He added that such actions would cause “dramatic disruptions to supply chains in the short-term” and undermine Hong Kong International Airport as a “leading cargo hub.”

Read More