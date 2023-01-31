HoodCelebrityy Drops A Banger On The ‘Buzz’ Riddim

HoodCelebrityy showcases her skills and versatility on the classic Buzz Riddim.

The New York-based Jamaican artist recently linked with Troyton Rami of Black Shadow Records, who is based in Florida, to voice a track on the iconic beat that spawned one of Sean Paul’s biggest hits, “Gimme Di Light.” The Buzz Riddim also saw some of dancehall’s biggest names dropping hits on the project in the early 2000s, including Beenie Man, Capleton, Sizzla, Mr. Vegas, Mad Cobra, Elephant Man, and more.

Some two decades later, HoodCelebrityy breathes new life into the riddim with her song “I’m Back,” produced by Black Shadow Records, the original producer behind the beat. Rami says he reached out to Hood on Instagram, where they immediately hit it off and started working together.

“It’s not easy for anyone to go on these rhythms and bring back that old-school vibe like she did,” Rami told the Star. “The ‘I’m Back’ challenge that she created [has] got the people in a frenzy right now which has been great.”

Hoodcelebrityy also shared her thoughts on the iconic beat, echoing how most fans felt about the project when it was released in the early 2000s. “I feel you just can’t go wrong with the Buzz rhythm, once you hear it you instantly want to dance, the rhythm just have a happy vibes,” she said.

HoodCelebrityy, real name is Tina Pinnock, is best known for songs like “Run Di Road,” “Inna Real Life,” “Liar,” and “Walking Trophy,” which is her biggest song to date with over 75 million views on YouTube.