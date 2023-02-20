Housewife jailed for 4 years, fined $1.3M for cocaine trafficking

Black Immigrant Daily News

A Bounty Hall Public Road, Essequibo Coast housewife caught with a quantity of cocaine at her home has been jailed for four years.

Forty-year-old Brenda Charles called “Shameena” appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court last Friday where a charge for the offence of possession of a narcotic for the purpose of trafficking was read to her.

Brenda Charles

To the charge laid contrary to Section 5 (1) (a) (i) of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substance (Control) Act, Charles pleaded guilty, admitting that on February 16, she trafficked 451 grams of cocaine. In addition to being served a jail sentence, she was also fined $1,353,000.

On the day in question, Police ranks acting on information went to the woman’s home.

As the Police arrived at the location, the woman was in the upper flat of the home and was informed that they were there to search for narcotics and unlawful articles, to which she agreed.

The woman immediately went to her sofa and took out a white and red ceramic plate containing a quantity of a whitish rock-like substance and handed it over to the Police ranks along with an additional 39 pieces of a whitish rock-like substance.

She was told of the offence committed and cautioned. She replied: “Sir, it’s me own, ah buy it from a man.” She was then arrested and escorted to the Anna Regina Police Station.

NewsAmericasNow.com