Hoyte puts four pass Dames in BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

Brittons Hill FC are proving to be serious title contenders in this year’s Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League.

The Valery-based unit came from behind last Sunday evening to defeat neighbours Claytons Kola Tonic Notre Dame 4-2, and remain joint table leaders with Weymouth Wales on 12 points from four matches.

In the 6pm encounter Deacons FC registered their first victory of the season as they defeated the bottom-placed Abrahams United Silver Sands 2-1.

By Renaldo Gilkes

Brittons Hill versus Notre Dame was renamed, the “Corey Hoyte show”.

Corey Hoyte is the BFA Premier League’s leading goal scorer with seven goals from four matches

The Premier League debutant scored all of Brittons Hill goals against their rivals and he became the only player to score in each game this season.

Notre Dame handed the table leaders an early scare when Zeco Edmee scored in the 3rd minute.

However, Brittons Hill never seemed fazed by the early goal and equalized in the 12th minute when Hoyte got between goalkeeper Shakib Kellman and defender Jelani Keizer, touched the ball around the custodian and passed the ball into an open goal.

Hoyte sent Brittons Hill into the lead when he converted from the penalty spot in the 26th minute.

The score became 3-1 in the 44th minute when Hoyte scored from just outside the area with a powerfully struck free-kick which left Kellman rooted to the spot.

Scenes from Deacons FC versus Silver Sands

Hoyte completed his goal surge in the 71st minute, while Notre Dame’s Winston Maynard scored Dames’ second goal in the 72nd minute.

Three goals in four minutes was the highlight of a rather dull encounter between struggling clubs Deacons FC and Silver Sands.

Scenes from Brittons Hill versus Notre Dame.

Substitute Rashid Brooks scored for Deacons in the 92nd minute, but veteran playmaker Troy Johnson equalized for Silver Sands a minute later, but Shamaine Richards handed Deacons three valuable points when he scored in the 93rd minute.

