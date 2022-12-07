Hundreds Of Young Thug, Gunna and Other Rappers Songs Leaked

The music of several top Atlanta artists, including Young Thug and Gunna, has been leaked online by hackers.

On Tuesday night, several leaked tracks from Young Thug and Gunna were shared by fans online, with 20 original tracks never heard before from both artists surfacing across multiple platforms. Songs from Playboi Carti, Future, A$AP Rocky, and 21 Savage also surfaced, along with 41 tracks from artist Sahbabii and 172 songs from Young Nudy. It’s unclear where the leak comes from, but this is the second time in a month that tracks from Atlanta artists have been leaked.

Last month, more than 100 songs by rapper Latto were leaked online, with some appearing to be demos of verses the rapper seemed to have created for several popular collaborations released this year by Coi Leray, Nicki Minaj, and others.

A breakdown of the tracks online saw 20 songs from Young Thug leaked. These include tracks with the names “Big Bag” featuring Lil Keed, “They Dig” featuring Birdman and Rich Homie Quan, “She Say” featuring the Migos, “God’s child” featuring Gunna, “Peephole” featuring Gunna and Quavo and many other solo tracks.

Gunna also had 20 tracks leaked which included names with collaborations such as “Touchdown” featuring Lil Durk, “Sunfall” featuring Lil Baby, “On Sight” featuring Roddy Ricch, “Take A Trip” featuring Future, other collabs with Young Thug and Future as well.

Other songs from the leak also had one from Quavo featuring Travis Scott- “Whole Time,” and a track from the Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Gotit, and Lil Keed, among others.

Online, fans reacted to the leak, with many wanting copies of the tracks while others seemed amused by the leaks. No hacker has accepted responsibility for the leak as yet.

“The ‘hackers’ leaking unreleased catalogs from rappers. Sound like some producers not getting paid cuz how so many atlanta artists unreleased music getting leaked like nothing. then these crypto giants mysteriously dying one after another from ‘accidents,’” another person wrote.