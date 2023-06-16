ibex Appoints Tamara Ricketts-Brown Jamaica Country Manager

News Americas, KINGSTON, Jamaica, June 28, 2023: ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that Tamara Ricketts-Brown has been appointed Senior Vice President and Country Manager of ibex in Jamaica.

With more than 20 years of experience serving the Retail, Travel, Finance, and Insurance verticals and leading multiple departments, including HR, Recruiting, Facilities, Security, and Employee Engagement, Ricketts-Brown will lead ibex’s operations in Jamaica and report to David Wilkerson, EVP of Operations at ibex.

“We are delighted to welcome Tamara to the growing ibex family,” said David Afdahl, Chief Operations Officer at ibex. “A dynamic operations leader with deep CX experience and a proven track record of success in managing and developing large teams, Tamara is the ideal person to drive our continued growth and success in Jamaica.”

Prior to joining ibex, Tamara was with Sutherland Global Services for five years. Previously, she spent more than 13 years at Xerox in multiple senior-level roles, including Division Vice President. Tamara holds an MBA from the University of Sunderland.

“I am excited to join ibex and lead the company’s fast-growing operations in Jamaica,” said Ricketts-Brown. “ibex brings together the best talent, training, culture, and technology in Jamaica to deliver amazing customer experiences for many of the world’s leading brands. I look forward to applying my skills, expertise, and passion to build on ibex’s tremendous success by developing and implementing initiatives that create an even better experience for our employees and greater value for our clients.”

Since opening its first site in Jamaica in 2016, ibex has been recognized for its culture, employee experience and development, and service, having been selected as Best Place to Work for Women in Central America and the Caribbean by Great Place to Work, Nearshore Company of the Year by Nearshore Americas, and Central America and Caribbean Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan.

About ibex ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.