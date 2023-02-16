Ice Spice & Lil Tjay Not Dating Despite $160K Richard Mille V-Day Gift

Ice Spice says she and Lil Tjay are just friends despite his six figures gift to her for Valentine’s Day.

The rumor mill has been swirling that there’s love growing between the two Bronx stars after Lil Tjay gifted Ice Spice a brand new Richard Mille watch on Valentine’s Day. The two artists recently collaborated on new music as Ice Spice’s career takes off, with her first musical collaboration coming from her fellow Bronx colleague.

Both she and Tjay have been seen together previously giving out turkeys ahead of thanksgiving last year, and they were also spotted shooting a music video for their “Gangsta Boo” collaboration.

On Valentine’s Day, fans surmised that Lil Tjay might be shooting his shot at the “In Ha Mood” artist after a video was shared online showing her receiving a $160,000, rose gold Richard Mille watch. The gift might have been one to celebrate the release of music together as artists often gift each other. However, fans felt that the gift that he gave her on Valentine’s Day signaled more about their relationship.

However, it seems that both artists have cleared the air and are denying that they are romantically involved. Both Ice Spice and Tjay have denied that they are dating, TMZ reporte. The publication claimed that they are actually very close friends and have a lot in common due to their Bronx connections, but they are not dating, as reported by TMZ, who quoted a source.

The Richard Mille watch is also a gift to celebrate their “Gangsta Boo” collaboration which is the only feature on Ice Spice’s debut EP ‘Like..?’ released last month.

The EP, released independently by Ice Spice, debuted at No. 37 on the Billboard 200 chart, while her Tjay collab “Gangsta Boo” debuted at No. 82 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Despite the report from TMZ, neither Lil Tjay nor Ice Spie has confirmed or denied publicly that they are dating.