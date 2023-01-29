Ice Spice Responds To Chance The Rapper Asking If He Got Dissed In ‘In Ha Mood’

Chance The Rapper is wondering if Bronx rapper Ice Spice might have dissed him or whether she is complimenting him.

The rapper seemingly reacted to Ice Spice’s bars on a track on her EP ‘Like…?’ which appears directed at him. The EP is Ice Spice’s debut project just months after she blew up as an artist with her debut single “Munch.”

While some have been critical of the Ice’s EP, it seems that others, like Chance The Rapper, tuned in to support the budding rapper. However, it seems that Ice is ruffling some feathers, as some feel that she mentioned Chance in the track.

In the track “In Ha Mood”, Ice Spice raps, “he a rapper, but don’t got a chance.”

The bar caught Chance’s attention, and he reacted with a confused question. “Is this a diss or a shoutout,” he asked his followers, along with a poll for “diss” or “shoutout” for his followers and fans to decide on Instagram Story. He also tagged Ice Spice, who responded.

“Never,” Ice Spice wrote as she reshaped the Instagram story from Chance with the tears of joy emoji.

Chance also reshaped her story, writing, “Just double checking lol.” Some fans felt that Ice Spice might be responding to Drake’s diss aimed at her on the track “BackOutsideBoyz” “She a ten tryna rap, it’s good on mute, yeah,” Drake rapped.

However, in a recent interview, Ice Spice said things were cool between her and Drake. “He didn’t [diss me]. We spoke about it. He said that was not about me,” she said.

“At least ima 10,” Ice Spice had said after fans pointed out the lyric from Drake.

The Bronx rapper’s EP was among the top 50 projects debuting on the U.S. albums chart with nearly 15K units first week.