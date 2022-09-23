Iceland arrests four suspected of terror plot in ‘unprecedented’ operation

The content originally appeared on: CNN

London (CNN)Icelandic police say they have arrested four men for alleged “preparations for terrorist acts” — an unprecedented situation for the tiny country.

The four Icelandic men, all in their 30s, were detained “in connection with an investigation into planned preparations for terrorist acts,” said Gunnar H?r?ur Gar?arsson, Iceland’s National Police Communications Director.

“The Icelandic Police has averted possible acts of terror,” he said. “The police do not consider the Icelandic public to be at risk and the current level of threat of acts of terrorism in Iceland is not higher as the situation has been secured.”

“These operations and investigations are unprecedented in Iceland,” Gar?arsson added.

The raid took place on Wednesday in Iceland’s capital Reykjav?k.

